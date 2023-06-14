Analyst EPS estimates for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) stock

After finishing at $0.89 in the prior trading day, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) closed at $1.02, up 14.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1296 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6885956 shares were traded. HOOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8765.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOOK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOOK now has a Market Capitalization of 69.12M and an Enterprise Value of -34.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.56.

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOK has reached a high of $2.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1568, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0867.

The stock has traded on average 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.73M. Insiders hold about 7.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOK as of May 30, 2023 were 68.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 585.6k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by Robinhood Markets, Inc. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $18.31 and low estimates of $4.40.

