Analyst EPS estimates for Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) stock

After finishing at $10.24 in the prior trading day, Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) closed at $10.26, up 0.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10856089 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RIOT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Yi Soo il Benjamin sold 485,884 shares for $11.78 per share. The transaction valued at 5,724,383 led to the insider holds 2,830,884 shares of the business.

Jackman William Richard sold 371,471 shares of RIOT for $4,505,943 on Jun 02. The EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 634,918 shares after completing the transaction at $12.13 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Yi Soo il Benjamin, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 274,696 shares for $12.02 each. As a result, the insider received 3,301,846 and left with 3,316,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.83B and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -102.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $14.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 23.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 167.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.57M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of May 30, 2023 were 23.64M with a Short Ratio of 23.64M, compared to 26.85M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.50% and a Short% of Float of 14.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$2.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.58.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $87.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.97M to a low estimate of $76.06M. As of the current estimate, Riot Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.95M, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.4M, an increase of 70.80% over than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.53M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $422.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $370.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.17M, up 42.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $508.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794.2M and the low estimate is $371.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.