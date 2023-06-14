Analysts predict EPS of -$0.27 for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)’s current quarter

After finishing at $3.76 in the prior trading day, CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) closed at $3.88, up 3.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7788549 shares were traded. CLSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7450.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLSK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 19,400 shares for $1.78 per share. The transaction valued at 34,532 led to the insider holds 147,157 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLSK now has a Market Capitalization of 437.23M and an Enterprise Value of 444.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLSK has reached a high of $6.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9498, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1376.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.27M. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSK as of May 30, 2023 were 8.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.63M, compared to 8.63M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.66% and a Short% of Float of 7.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$3.54.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $51.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.5M to a low estimate of $46.2M. As of the current estimate, CleanSpark Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.03M, an estimated increase of 66.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.51M, an increase of 138.80% over than the figure of $66.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $193.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $183.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131.52M, up 39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $380.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $424M and the low estimate is $331.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 107.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.