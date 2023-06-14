Analysts predict EPS of -$0.32 for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)’s current quarter

After finishing at $7.90 in the prior trading day, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) closed at $8.09, up 2.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540175 shares were traded. FLWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLWS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when HARTNETT THOMAS G bought 25,000 shares for $6.12 per share. The transaction valued at 153,000 led to the insider holds 245,266 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLWS now has a Market Capitalization of 511.73M and an Enterprise Value of 745.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 89.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLWS has reached a high of $13.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 610.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 564.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.48M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLWS as of May 30, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.36M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $413.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $417.91M to a low estimate of $405.97M. As of the current estimate, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $485.89M, an estimated decrease of -14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $287.59M, a decrease of -2.70% over than the figure of -$14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $290.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $281.97M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLWS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.04B and the low estimate is $1.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.