Analysts predict EPS of $0.66 for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)’s current quarter

After finishing at $51.00 in the prior trading day, Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) closed at $51.06, up 0.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6379629 shares were traded. NDAQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NDAQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $60 from $70 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Smith Bryan Everard sold 5,000 shares for $52.51 per share. The transaction valued at 262,550 led to the insider holds 48,083 shares of the business.

Smith Bryan Everard sold 3,000 shares of NDAQ for $168,510 on Feb 28. The Executive Vice President now owns 53,083 shares after completing the transaction at $56.17 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Smith Bryan Everard, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $57.06 each. As a result, the insider received 342,360 and left with 56,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NDAQ now has a Market Capitalization of 25.06B and an Enterprise Value of 30.04B. As of this moment, Nasdaq’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDAQ has reached a high of $69.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.9M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 489.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 340.98M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NDAQ as of May 30, 2023 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 4.82M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NDAQ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.51.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.84 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $917.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $931M to a low estimate of $892.74M. As of the current estimate, Nasdaq Inc.’s year-ago sales were $893M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $929.67M, an increase of 4.90% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $957M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $893.64M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NDAQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.36B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.