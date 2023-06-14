Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Sanofi (SNY)

In the latest session, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) closed at $50.52 down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $51.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 873427 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sanofi’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNY now has a Market Capitalization of 126.25B and an Enterprise Value of 134.66B. As of this moment, Sanofi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNY has reached a high of $57.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNY has traded an average of 1.67M shares per day and 887.93k over the past ten days. A total of 2.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.24B. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNY as of May 30, 2023 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 3.59M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SNY is 1.90, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.80. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SNY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.95 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.33 and $4.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.12. EPS for the following year is $8.76, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.07 and $4.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.99B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.25B to a low estimate of $10.54B. As of the current estimate, Sanofi’s year-ago sales were $10.76B, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.37B, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.89B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.17B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.94B and the low estimate is $48.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.