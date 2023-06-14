Analysts provide stock recommendations for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP)

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) closed the day trading at $29.56 up 10.55% from the previous closing price of $26.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3644396 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HCP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when HENSHALL DAVID J bought 10,000 shares for $26.82 per share. The transaction valued at 268,167 led to the insider holds 10,394 shares of the business.

Dadgar Armon sold 11,446 shares of HCP for $401,207 on Jun 02. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 70,000 shares after completing the transaction at $35.05 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Dadgar Armon, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 38,234 shares for $34.65 each. As a result, the insider received 1,324,636 and left with 81,446 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCP now has a Market Capitalization of 5.13B and an Enterprise Value of 3.86B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $44.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HCP traded about 1.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HCP traded about 4.1M shares per day. A total of 190.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.94M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of May 30, 2023 were 5.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 5.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $138.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $139M to a low estimate of $137.8M. As of the current estimate, HashiCorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.86M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $566.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $567.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $475.89M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $687.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $764.21M and the low estimate is $656M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.