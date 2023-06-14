Analysts provide stock recommendations for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) closed the day trading at $15.57 down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $15.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2844063 shares were traded. MTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Poliner Gary A. sold 8,296 shares for $13.92 per share. The transaction valued at 115,480 led to the insider holds 8,821 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.46B and an Enterprise Value of 4.77B. As of this moment, MGIC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTG has reached a high of $16.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTG traded about 2.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTG traded about 2.14M shares per day. A total of 290.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.32M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.01% stake in the company. Shares short for MTG as of May 30, 2023 were 8.92M with a Short Ratio of 8.92M, compared to 11.68M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Dividends & Splits

MTG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.38 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The current Payout Ratio is 13.50% for MTG, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $292.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $298M to a low estimate of $287.41M. As of the current estimate, MGIC Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $293.12M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $296.34M, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $308M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $288.97M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.