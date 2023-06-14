Analyzing ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, ACV Auctions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.96, up 0.06% from its previous closing price of $17.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 983984 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Bessemer Venture Partners IX L sold 74,552 shares for $18.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,348,646 led to the insider holds 74,951 shares of the business.

Bessemer Venture Partners IX L sold 83,473 shares of ACVA for $1,508,357 on Jun 12. The 10% Owner now owns 149,503 shares after completing the transaction at $18.07 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 92,405 shares for $18.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,683,619 and left with 232,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $18.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACVA traded 1.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.72M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of May 30, 2023 were 8.03M with a Short Ratio of 8.03M, compared to 9.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $119.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.82M to a low estimate of $116M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.07M, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.89M, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $641M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $467.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $487.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $421.53M, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $603.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $664.66M and the low estimate is $534.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.