Analyzing Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)’s quick and current ratios

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) closed the day trading at $12.87 up 2.80% from the previous closing price of $12.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 821807 shares were traded. DYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DYN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.50 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on February 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Brumm Joshua T sold 187,748 shares for $12.61 per share. The transaction valued at 2,367,502 led to the insider holds 253,383 shares of the business.

Brumm Joshua T sold 76,582 shares of DYN for $1,021,604 on Jun 09. The insider now owns 269,771 shares after completing the transaction at $13.34 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Brumm Joshua T, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 61,000 shares for $13.22 each. As a result, the insider received 806,690 and left with 269,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DYN now has a Market Capitalization of 730.05M and an Enterprise Value of 521.60M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DYN has reached a high of $15.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DYN traded about 417.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DYN traded about 455.67k shares per day. A total of 56.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.53M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DYN as of May 30, 2023 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.94M, compared to 4.88M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.48% and a Short% of Float of 11.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.16. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$4.52.