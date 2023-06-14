Analyzing John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY)’s quick and current ratios

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: WLY) closed the day trading at $37.25 down -1.51% from the previous closing price of $37.82. On the day, 521739 shares were traded. WLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WLY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Leavy Matthew sold 4,500 shares for $37.28 per share. The transaction valued at 167,760 led to the insider holds 5,184 shares of the business.

Matin Aref sold 11,450 shares of WLY for $498,137 on Jan 12. The EVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 8,166 shares after completing the transaction at $43.51 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, McMahan Danielle, who serves as the EVP, Chief People and Bus Ops of the company, sold 1,599 shares for $42.36 each. As a result, the insider received 67,734 and left with 1,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WLY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.07B and an Enterprise Value of 3.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WLY has reached a high of $54.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WLY traded about 257.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WLY traded about 353.77k shares per day. A total of 55.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.31M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WLY as of May 30, 2023 were 978.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 914.25k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Dividends & Splits

WLY’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.39, up from 1.39 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.4. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $521.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $521.2M to a low estimate of $521.2M. As of the current estimate, John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s year-ago sales were $545.65M, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.