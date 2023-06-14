Analyzing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $73.59 in the prior trading day, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) closed at $74.75, up 1.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1193331 shares were traded. NTRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTRS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 980.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Allnutt Lauren E sold 559 shares for $87.30 per share. The transaction valued at 48,801 led to the insider holds 5,576 shares of the business.

Tyler Jason J. sold 1,764 shares of NTRS for $171,073 on Feb 06. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,470 shares after completing the transaction at $96.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRS now has a Market Capitalization of 15.57B. As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRS has reached a high of $104.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRS as of May 30, 2023 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 3.5M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NTRS’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.95, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 49.20% for NTRS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 09, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.8 and $6.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.41. EPS for the following year is $6.77, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.44 and $6.1.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Northern Trust Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.8B, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.81B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.6B and the low estimate is $7.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.