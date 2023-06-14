Analyzing Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT)’s quick and current ratios

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) closed the day trading at $0.29 down -10.25% from the previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0328 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2162336 shares were traded. RCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2640.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RCRT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on December 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Roth Douglas bought 4,762 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,619 led to the insider holds 5,175 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCRT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.34M and an Enterprise Value of 10.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCRT has reached a high of $1.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2352, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5339.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RCRT traded about 2.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RCRT traded about 14.89M shares per day. A total of 16.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.45M. Insiders hold about 30.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RCRT as of May 14, 2023 were 303.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 73.31k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.26M to a low estimate of $2.26M. As of the current estimate, Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.11M, an estimated decrease of -68.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22M, a decrease of -68.10% over than the figure of -$68.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.22M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.37M, down -64.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.66M and the low estimate is $9.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.