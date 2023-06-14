Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Shares Decline by -0.59% to Close at $8.45

As of close of business last night, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s stock clocked out at $8.45, down -0.59% from its previous closing price of $8.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 700717 shares were traded. AIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AIV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B and an Enterprise Value of 2.29B. As of this moment, Apartment’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIV has reached a high of $9.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AIV traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.83M. Insiders hold about 9.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AIV as of May 30, 2023 were 7.72M with a Short Ratio of 7.72M, compared to 8.43M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 7.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.