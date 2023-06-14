Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) was $11.22 for the day, up 1.17% from the previous closing price of $11.09. On the day, 798981 shares were traded. ARI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Kasdin Robert A bought 25,000 shares for $9.54 per share. The transaction valued at 238,582 led to the insider holds 85,739 shares of the business.

ROTHSTEIN STUART bought 15,000 shares of ARI for $167,672 on Nov 07. The President & CEO now owns 452,676 shares after completing the transaction at $11.18 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Carlton Pamela G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 833 shares for $12.78 each. As a result, the insider received 10,647 and left with 11,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.59B. As of this moment, Apollo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 89.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARI has reached a high of $13.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.68.

Shares Statistics:

ARI traded an average of 1.35M shares per day over the past three months and 979.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARI as of May 30, 2023 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.25M, compared to 7.35M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, ARI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.05.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $98.13M to a low estimate of $93.5M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.02M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.92M, an increase of 26.90% over than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.24M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $365.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $350.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.64M, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $334.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $367M and the low estimate is $301.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.