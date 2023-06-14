As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) offers stability

After finishing at $1.23 in the prior trading day, Globalstar Inc. (AMEX: GSAT) closed at $1.22, down -0.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3588757 shares were traded. GSAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GSAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $0.97 from $1.75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Monroe James III bought 184,054 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 211,662 led to the insider holds 6,115,790 shares of the business.

Monroe James III bought 250,000 shares of GSAT for $285,000 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 5,931,736 shares after completing the transaction at $1.14 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Monroe James III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 97,338 shares for $1.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 107,072 and bolstered with 5,681,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSAT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.20B and an Enterprise Value of 2.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSAT has reached a high of $2.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4256.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.81B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 685.35M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GSAT as of May 30, 2023 were 29.56M with a Short Ratio of 29.56M, compared to 32.02M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $51.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.98M to a low estimate of $50.83M. As of the current estimate, Globalstar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.8M, an estimated increase of 39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.05M, an increase of 41.00% over than the figure of $39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.22M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $221.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $188.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $209.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.5M, up 41.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $219.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $233.84M and the low estimate is $208.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.