As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, SNDL Inc. (SNDL) offers stability

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1955056 shares were traded. SNDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNDL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDL now has a Market Capitalization of 373.10M and an Enterprise Value of 316.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $3.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5563, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0687.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 260.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.78M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of May 30, 2023 were 16.78M with a Short Ratio of 16.78M, compared to 17.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 6.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $180.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.79M to a low estimate of $175.79M. As of the current estimate, SNDL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.04M, an estimated increase of 957.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $514.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $514.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $533.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.1M, up 1,168.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $740.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $740.84M and the low estimate is $740.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.