As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Telefonica S.A. (TEF) offers stability

After finishing at $4.17 in the prior trading day, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) closed at $3.91, down -6.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0954 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1155414 shares were traded. TEF stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9100.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TEF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEF now has a Market Capitalization of 22.56B and an Enterprise Value of 21.56B. As of this moment, Telefonica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEF has reached a high of $5.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3118, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8783.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 899.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.14B. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TEF as of May 30, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 2.72M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TEF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.30, compared to 0.33 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.16. The current Payout Ratio is 56.90% for TEF, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Direxion Daily 20-Yr Treasury B different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $111.39, with high estimates of $96.41 and low estimates of $57.77.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with ETF analysts recommending between $ETF and $Stocks.