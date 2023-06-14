Avista Corporation (AVA) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) closed at $40.45 down -1.34% from its previous closing price of $41.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738114 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avista Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $38 from $45 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when KENSOK JAMES M sold 800 shares for $40.63 per share. The transaction valued at 32,504 led to the insider holds 16,079 shares of the business.

Thackston Jason R sold 3,000 shares of AVA for $123,390 on Jun 05. The Senior Vice President & CSCEO now owns 28,274 shares after completing the transaction at $41.13 per share. On May 31, another insider, THIES MARK T, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 46,006 shares for $41.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,906,949 and left with 95,467 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.06B and an Enterprise Value of 5.99B. As of this moment, Avista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVA has reached a high of $45.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVA has traded an average of 472.59K shares per day and 552.74k over the past ten days. A total of 75.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.18M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AVA as of May 30, 2023 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 2.5M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.89%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AVA is 1.84, from 1.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.80. The current Payout Ratio is 95.80% for AVA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.39 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.59 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $371.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $401.3M to a low estimate of $333.2M. As of the current estimate, Avista Corporation’s year-ago sales were $378.57M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $355.16M, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $376.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $336.13M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.