Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Decline -0.10% in Day Trading, Closes at $196.66

As of close of business last night, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s stock clocked out at $196.66, down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $196.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651075 shares were traded. AXON stock price reached its highest trading level at $198.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $195.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AXON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 165.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Cullivan Julie A sold 1,180 shares for $196.00 per share. The transaction valued at 231,280 led to the insider holds 5,882 shares of the business.

Partovi Hadi bought 10,000 shares of AXON for $1,907,471 on May 25. The Director now owns 388,817 shares after completing the transaction at $190.75 per share. On May 22, another insider, Cullivan Julie A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,013 shares for $197.58 each. As a result, the insider received 397,729 and left with 7,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXON now has a Market Capitalization of 14.53B and an Enterprise Value of 14.15B. As of this moment, Axon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 104.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 53.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 119.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXON has reached a high of $229.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 209.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 178.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AXON traded 1.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 977.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.42M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AXON as of May 30, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 1.79M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.41 and $2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $351.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $364.06M to a low estimate of $337.38M. As of the current estimate, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s year-ago sales were $285.61M, an estimated increase of 23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $373.56M, an increase of 19.80% less than the figure of $23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $387.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $361.94M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.