Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Records 0.62 million Shares Traded, Reaches $46.76 High

After finishing at $46.44 in the prior trading day, Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) closed at $45.96, down -1.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622754 shares were traded. AZTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AZTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when MARTIN JOSEPH R sold 2,400 shares for $43.07 per share. The transaction valued at 103,368 led to the insider holds 85,175 shares of the business.

McManus Matthew bought 8,625 shares of AZTA for $501,544 on Aug 19. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 29,467 shares after completing the transaction at $58.15 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Robertson Lindon G, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,350 shares for $57.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,647 and bolstered with 100,571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZTA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.00B and an Enterprise Value of 1.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZTA has reached a high of $78.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 709.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.85M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.87% stake in the company. Shares short for AZTA as of May 30, 2023 were 6.07M with a Short Ratio of 6.07M, compared to 7.07M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.32% and a Short% of Float of 10.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AZTA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.40 this year.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $153.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $155.5M to a low estimate of $151M. As of the current estimate, Azenta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $132.74M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.25M, an increase of 19.40% over than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $158.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $649.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $638.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $644.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $554.5M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $699.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710M and the low estimate is $691.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.