BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Records 2.05 million Shares Traded, Reaches $8.46 High

After finishing at $8.30 in the prior trading day, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) closed at $8.18, down -1.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2051727 shares were traded. BCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BCRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Thackray Helen M. sold 7,000 shares for $8.29 per share. The transaction valued at 58,030 led to the insider holds 207,275 shares of the business.

Stonehouse Jon P sold 100,000 shares of BCRX for $1,038,000 on Feb 01. The President & CEO now owns 1,008,739 shares after completing the transaction at $10.38 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Stonehouse Jon P, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 14,100 shares for $10.90 each. As a result, the insider received 153,690 and left with 887,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.55B and an Enterprise Value of 1.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has reached a high of $15.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 188.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BCRX as of May 30, 2023 were 35.58M with a Short Ratio of 35.58M, compared to 31.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.83% and a Short% of Float of 21.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.95. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $81.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.13M to a low estimate of $79.65M. As of the current estimate, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.53M, an estimated increase of 25.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.97M, an increase of 15.20% less than the figure of $25.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.53M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $326.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.83M, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $406.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $435.4M and the low estimate is $330M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.