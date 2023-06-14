BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Shares Decline by -2.69% to Close at $0.08

As of close of business last night, BIOLASE Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.08, down -2.69% from its previous closing price of $0.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0021 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5007377 shares were traded. BIOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0720.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BIOL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on June 19, 2019, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when LORD JONATHAN T MD sold 3,537 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 2,653 led to the insider holds 59,925 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIOL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.38M and an Enterprise Value of 11.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOL has reached a high of $5.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1888, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0458.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BIOL traded 3.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.31M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOL as of May 30, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 815.73k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $15.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.9M to a low estimate of $14.93M. As of the current estimate, BIOLASE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.23M, an estimated increase of 25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.52M, an increase of 45.70% over than the figure of $25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.77M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.46M, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $70.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $77.9M and the low estimate is $66.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.