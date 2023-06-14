Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s stock clocked out at $126.02, up 1.85% from its previous closing price of $123.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2712393 shares were traded. BLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLDR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 112.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $135 from $78 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Beckmann Jami sold 2,000 shares for $120.69 per share. The transaction valued at 241,380 led to the insider holds 41,262 shares of the business.

Beckmann Jami sold 2,000 shares of BLDR for $241,100 on Jun 06. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 18,874 shares after completing the transaction at $120.55 per share. On May 05, another insider, FARMER MICHAEL ALAN, who serves as the President – Commercial Ops of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $108.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,362,125 and left with 62,122 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDR now has a Market Capitalization of 16.13B and an Enterprise Value of 19.69B. As of this moment, Builders’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR has reached a high of $126.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLDR traded 2.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.05M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.88% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDR as of May 30, 2023 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 4.99M, compared to 4.94M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 5.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.77 and a low estimate of $2.06, while EPS last year was $6.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $3.12 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.19 and $7.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.53. EPS for the following year is $9.35, with 13 analysts recommending between $12.1 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $4.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.26B to a low estimate of $4.07B. As of the current estimate, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.93B, an estimated decrease of -40.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.41B, a decrease of -16.60% over than the figure of -$40.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.26B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.73B, down -28.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.29B and the low estimate is $16.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.