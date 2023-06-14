Burford Capital Limited (BUR) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) closed the day trading at $13.05 up 0.15% from the previous closing price of $13.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551056 shares were traded. BUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BUR, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on May 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BUR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BUR has reached a high of $14.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BUR traded about 999.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BUR traded about 452.17k shares per day. A total of 218.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.40M. Insiders hold about 14.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.98% stake in the company. Shares short for BUR as of May 30, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.52M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.