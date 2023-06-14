Cano Health Inc. (CANO) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $1.38 in the prior trading day, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) closed at $1.30, down -5.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4862058 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CANO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.25 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Aguilar Richard sold 500,000 shares for $1.42 per share. The transaction valued at 711,650 led to the insider holds 1,213,984 shares of the business.

Aguilar Richard sold 100,000 shares of CANO for $137,760 on Jun 09. The Chief Clinical Officer now owns 1,713,984 shares after completing the transaction at $1.38 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Aguilar Richard, who serves as the Chief Clinical Officer of the company, sold 275,940 shares for $1.29 each. As a result, the insider received 356,156 and left with 1,813,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CANO now has a Market Capitalization of 384.92M and an Enterprise Value of 1.56B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANO has reached a high of $9.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2782, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6937.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 239.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.47M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CANO as of May 30, 2023 were 23.79M with a Short Ratio of 23.79M, compared to 27.86M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.53% and a Short% of Float of 10.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $826.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $850.84M to a low estimate of $788.75M. As of the current estimate, Cano Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $689.37M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $795.48M, an increase of 19.60% less than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $816M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $743.38M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CANO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.74B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.13B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.