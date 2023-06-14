CareDx Inc (CDNA)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

In the latest session, CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) closed at $8.36 up 0.72% from its previous closing price of $8.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 896910 shares were traded. CDNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CareDx Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Seeto Reginald sold 2,819 shares for $8.13 per share. The transaction valued at 22,911 led to the insider holds 532,177 shares of the business.

Seeto Reginald sold 2,819 shares of CDNA for $22,898 on May 02. The insider now owns 534,996 shares after completing the transaction at $8.12 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Seeto Reginald, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,818 shares for $8.95 each. As a result, the insider received 25,225 and left with 537,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDNA now has a Market Capitalization of 449.71M and an Enterprise Value of 201.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNA has reached a high of $27.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDNA has traded an average of 813.74K shares per day and 641.7k over the past ten days. A total of 53.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.24M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNA as of May 30, 2023 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 6.20M, compared to 5.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.59% and a Short% of Float of 13.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $64.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $78.47M to a low estimate of $43.69M. As of the current estimate, CareDx Inc’s year-ago sales were $80.63M, an estimated decrease of -20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.81M, a decrease of -22.10% less than the figure of -$20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.55M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $329.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $218.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $269.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.79M, down -16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $272.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $373.08M and the low estimate is $225.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.