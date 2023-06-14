Cars.com Inc. (CARS) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) was $18.39 for the day, up 2.51% from the previous closing price of $17.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597111 shares were traded. CARS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CARS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 21, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $16 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Miller Douglas Neal sold 15,790 shares for $18.88 per share. The transaction valued at 298,115 led to the insider holds 237,741 shares of the business.

Marks Angelique Strong sold 6,000 shares of CARS for $111,000 on Jun 06. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 96,962 shares after completing the transaction at $18.50 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, McGovern Jr. Donald A., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $17.82 each. As a result, the insider received 124,740 and left with 68,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.20B and an Enterprise Value of 1.63B. As of this moment, Cars.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARS has reached a high of $20.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.71.

Shares Statistics:

CARS traded an average of 423.45K shares per day over the past three months and 430.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.30M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CARS as of May 30, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.02M to a low estimate of $168.03M. As of the current estimate, Cars.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $162.87M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.16M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.01M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $684M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $675.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $681.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.88M, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $716.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722.9M and the low estimate is $705.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.