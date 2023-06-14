Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.97

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) closed the day trading at $14.45 down -1.90% from the previous closing price of $14.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537482 shares were traded. CSTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CSTL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $54.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Goldberg Ellen bought 4,800 shares for $14.38 per share. The transaction valued at 69,004 led to the insider holds 9,065 shares of the business.

MAETZOLD DEREK J sold 2,506 shares of CSTL for $57,187 on May 16. The Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer now owns 19,515 shares after completing the transaction at $22.82 per share. On May 16, another insider, MAETZOLD DEREK J, who serves as the Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer of the company, sold 1,254 shares for $22.82 each. As a result, the insider received 28,616 and left with 149,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSTL now has a Market Capitalization of 385.69M and an Enterprise Value of 166.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSTL has reached a high of $36.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CSTL traded about 384.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CSTL traded about 1.78M shares per day. A total of 26.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.10M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CSTL as of May 30, 2023 were 758.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 986.44k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.97, with high estimates of -$0.72 and low estimates of -$1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.34 and -$4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.95. EPS for the following year is -$3.22, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.39 and -$4.89.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $44.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.46M to a low estimate of $42.6M. As of the current estimate, Castle Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.84M, an estimated increase of 26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.18M, an increase of 21.40% less than the figure of $26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $176.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $168.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $171.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.04M, up 25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $201.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220.8M and the low estimate is $185.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.