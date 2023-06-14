Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) closed at $7.88 in the last session, down -1.50% from day before closing price of $8.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1112450 shares were traded. EBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBR now has a Market Capitalization of 18.54B and an Enterprise Value of 26.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBR has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EBR traded on average about 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.03B. Shares short for EBR as of May 30, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 1.13M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EBR is 0.04, which was 1.49 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.