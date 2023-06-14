CME Group Inc. (CME) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) closed the day trading at $177.74 down -0.90% from the previous closing price of $179.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2574470 shares were traded. CME stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $177.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CME, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when SHEPARD WILLIAM R bought 195 shares for $186.45 per share. The transaction valued at 36,337 led to the insider holds 250,063 shares of the business.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R bought 298 shares of CME for $55,195 on Mar 27. The Director now owns 249,869 shares after completing the transaction at $185.32 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13 shares for $185.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,433 and bolstered with 2,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CME now has a Market Capitalization of 63.94B and an Enterprise Value of 65.71B. As of this moment, CME’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CME has reached a high of $206.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 185.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 180.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CME traded about 1.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CME traded about 2.12M shares per day. A total of 358.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CME as of May 30, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 4.36M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.40%.

Dividends & Splits

CME’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.40, up from 4.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.81. The current Payout Ratio is 52.00% for CME, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.25 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $1.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.15, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.08 and $8.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.74. EPS for the following year is $8.96, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.65 and $8.34.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.28B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, CME Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.31B, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.02B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.83B and the low estimate is $5.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.