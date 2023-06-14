Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

The closing price of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) was $1.41 for the day, up 3.68% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577173 shares were traded. BKKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BKKT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 54,914 shares for $1.41 per share. The transaction valued at 77,572 led to the insider holds 6,044,254 shares of the business.

D’Annunzio Marc sold 50,237 shares of BKKT for $68,754 on Apr 28. The General Counsel & Secretary now owns 754,956 shares after completing the transaction at $1.37 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,488 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider received 34,418 and left with 7,456,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKKT now has a Market Capitalization of 126.05M and an Enterprise Value of 38.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has reached a high of $3.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4266, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7414.

Shares Statistics:

BKKT traded an average of 1.54M shares per day over the past three months and 605.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.58M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BKKT as of May 30, 2023 were 11.84M with a Short Ratio of 11.84M, compared to 11.4M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.25% and a Short% of Float of 13.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.39M to a low estimate of $15.8M. As of the current estimate, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.6M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.22M, an increase of 41.20% over than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.6M, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140M and the low estimate is $73.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.