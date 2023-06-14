Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG)

The closing price of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) was $11.21 for the day, up 1.63% from the previous closing price of $11.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564947 shares were traded. CMTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMTG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Richman Steven Leonard bought 1,000 shares for $14.73 per share. The transaction valued at 14,730 led to the insider holds 13,500 shares of the business.

WALTER W EDWARD bought 20,215 shares of CMTG for $374,808 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 32,715 shares after completing the transaction at $18.54 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, WALTER W EDWARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,760 shares for $18.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,398 and bolstered with 6,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMTG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.55B. As of this moment, Claros’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMTG has reached a high of $19.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.14.

Shares Statistics:

CMTG traded an average of 316.17K shares per day over the past three months and 443.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CMTG as of May 30, 2023 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 2.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.48, CMTG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.27M to a low estimate of $74M. As of the current estimate, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.12M, an estimated increase of 47.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.88M, an increase of 17.20% less than the figure of $47.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $317.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $286M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $287.2M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $303.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $317.28M and the low estimate is $290M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.