Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

The closing price of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) was $30.60 for the day, up 1.66% from the previous closing price of $30.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 899427 shares were traded. LSXMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LSXMA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 70.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when ROSENTHALER ALBERT E sold 5,882 shares for $73.79 per share. The transaction valued at 434,047 led to the insider holds 72,644 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J sold 1,370 shares of LSXMA for $49,320 on Apr 24. The CAO/PFO now owns 15,805 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 700 shares for $35.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,165 and bolstered with 22,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSXMA now has a Market Capitalization of 9.96B and an Enterprise Value of 22.43B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSXMA has reached a high of $45.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.83.

Shares Statistics:

LSXMA traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 327.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.44M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.58% stake in the company. Shares short for LSXMA as of May 30, 2023 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.13M, compared to 4.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 6.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.77 and $2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.04. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.99 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.14B. As of the current estimate, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s year-ago sales were $2.19B, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.26B, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.24B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSXMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.25B and the low estimate is $9.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.