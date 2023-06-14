Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $83.79 in the prior trading day, Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) closed at $85.45, up 1.98%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627513 shares were traded. CNXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNXC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when POLK DENNIS sold 10,000 shares for $136.31 per share. The transaction valued at 1,363,052 led to the insider holds 15,507 shares of the business.

Twomey Cormac J sold 3,631 shares of CNXC for $544,650 on Feb 02. The EVP, Global Ops & Delivery now owns 25,277 shares after completing the transaction at $150.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, POLK DENNIS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $140.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,409,666 and left with 15,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNXC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.36B and an Enterprise Value of 6.40B. As of this moment, Concentrix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXC has reached a high of $151.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 373.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 567.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.39M. Insiders hold about 16.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 1.26M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CNXC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.05, compared to 1.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.78 and a low estimate of $2.72, while EPS last year was $2.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.1, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.88 and $11.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.79. EPS for the following year is $13, with 3 analysts recommending between $13.07 and $12.94.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, Concentrix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.57B, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B, a decrease of -0.20% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.69B and the low estimate is $6.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.