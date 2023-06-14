Consensus estimate for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)’s next quarter EPS at $0.36

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) closed the day trading at $6.86 up 0.59% from the previous closing price of $6.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674468 shares were traded. AMPY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMPY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Willsher Martyn sold 26,599 shares for $6.85 per share. The transaction valued at 182,216 led to the insider holds 120,438 shares of the business.

Hamm Christopher W. bought 20,000 shares of AMPY for $133,000 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 115,618 shares after completing the transaction at $6.65 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Hamm Christopher W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $7.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 142,800 and bolstered with 95,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPY now has a Market Capitalization of 265.79M and an Enterprise Value of 395.60M. As of this moment, Amplify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPY has reached a high of $10.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMPY traded about 539.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMPY traded about 414.42k shares per day. A total of 38.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.06M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPY as of May 30, 2023 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 1.52M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AMPY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was -$1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $307.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $307.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $307.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.46M, down -32.90% from the average estimate.