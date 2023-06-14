Consensus estimate for Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.1

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) closed the day trading at $0.21 up 5.00% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5763947 shares were traded. HLGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2149 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1910.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HLGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Nant Capital, LLC bought 768,835 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 176,755 led to the insider holds 30,135,211 shares of the business.

GROSS WILLIAM sold 474,513 shares of HLGN for $109,138 on Jun 09. The 10% Owner now owns 2,672,612 shares after completing the transaction at $0.23 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Nant Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,966,263 shares for $0.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 430,218 and bolstered with 29,366,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLGN now has a Market Capitalization of 39.68M and an Enterprise Value of -65.14M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -12.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLGN has reached a high of $3.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2683, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8684.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HLGN traded about 1.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HLGN traded about 2.83M shares per day. A total of 196.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.25M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HLGN as of May 30, 2023 were 9.45M with a Short Ratio of 9.45M, compared to 10.17M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.9M to a low estimate of $2.9M. As of the current estimate, Heliogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.39M, an estimated increase of 21.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.94M, an increase of 27.10% over than the figure of $21.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.94M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.75M, up 171.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $177.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $252.75M and the low estimate is $102.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 375.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.