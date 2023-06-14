Consensus estimate for Popular Inc. (BPOP)’s next quarter EPS at $1.8

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) closed the day trading at $62.07 up 0.84% from the previous closing price of $61.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564531 shares were traded. BPOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BPOP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Sanchez Alejandro M bought 9 shares for $55.41 per share. The transaction valued at 499 led to the insider holds 2,171 shares of the business.

VAZQUEZ CARLOS J sold 9,635 shares of BPOP for $774,461 on Aug 26. The Executive Vice President & CFO now owns 118,015 shares after completing the transaction at $80.38 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Garcia Jorge J., who serves as the Senior VP & Comptroller of the company, sold 1,383 shares for $80.22 each. As a result, the insider received 110,937 and left with 9,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BPOP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.47B. As of this moment, Popular’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPOP has reached a high of $83.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BPOP traded about 819.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BPOP traded about 500.16k shares per day. A total of 71.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.51M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BPOP as of May 30, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 2.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.82%.

Dividends & Splits

BPOP’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 2.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 15.40% for BPOP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 29, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.7, while EPS last year was $2.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.66 and $7.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.76. EPS for the following year is $8.46, with 6 analysts recommending between $9.72 and $7.26.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $517.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $533.5M to a low estimate of $504.89M. As of the current estimate, Popular Inc.’s year-ago sales were $533.86M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $538.38M, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $570.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $520.45M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BPOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.