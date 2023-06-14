Consensus estimates for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $1.18, up 0.85% from its previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4045488 shares were traded. BITF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BITF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on May 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BITF now has a Market Capitalization of 282.56M and an Enterprise Value of 280.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -15.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has reached a high of $2.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1102, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9502.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BITF traded 4.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 232.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.19M. Insiders hold about 7.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.96% stake in the company. Shares short for BITF as of May 30, 2023 were 6.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.92M, compared to 7.68M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $183.28M and the low estimate is $183.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.