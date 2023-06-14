Consensus estimates for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, TTM Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.89, down -1.28% from its previous closing price of $14.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517893 shares were traded. TTMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TTMI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Weber Daniel J sold 8,600 shares for $13.51 per share. The transaction valued at 116,216 led to the insider holds 92,089 shares of the business.

Weber Daniel J sold 10,000 shares of TTMI for $163,594 on Aug 08. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 84,736 shares after completing the transaction at $16.36 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Hardwick William Kent, who serves as the SVP Global Sales and EMS of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $16.29 each. As a result, the insider received 81,470 and left with 82,889 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTMI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 1.92B. As of this moment, TTM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTMI has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TTMI traded 560.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 789.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.63M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TTMI as of May 30, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.74M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $552.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $555M to a low estimate of $550.6M. As of the current estimate, TTM Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $625.55M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $569.92M, a decrease of -15.60% less than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $579.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $560M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.