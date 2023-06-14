Consensus estimates for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock clocked out at $104.00, up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $103.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2007265 shares were traded. WYNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WYNN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $114 from $135 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Mulroy Patricia sold 1,100 shares for $101.65 per share. The transaction valued at 111,815 led to the insider holds 1,982 shares of the business.

Billings Craig Scott sold 10,901 shares of WYNN for $1,125,637 on Mar 16. The CEO now owns 255,781 shares after completing the transaction at $103.26 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, CAMERON-DOE JULIE, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $108.08 each. As a result, the insider received 432,320 and left with 65,970 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WYNN now has a Market Capitalization of 11.83B and an Enterprise Value of 21.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $117.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WYNN traded 2.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.11M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of May 30, 2023 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.13M, compared to 7.46M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 5.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, WYNN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.64B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Wynn Resorts Limited’s year-ago sales were $908.83M, an estimated increase of 66.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B, an increase of 73.10% over than the figure of $66.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 63.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.5B and the low estimate is $6.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.