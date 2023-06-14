Considering Synchrony Financial (SYF) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Synchrony Financial’s stock clocked out at $34.14, up 1.19% from its previous closing price of $33.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5669523 shares were traded. SYF stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SYF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Schaller Bart sold 11,071 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 401,324 led to the insider holds 71,664 shares of the business.

Juel Carol sold 4,490 shares of SYF for $162,358 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 74,443 shares after completing the transaction at $36.16 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Wenzel Brian J. Sr., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 70,434 shares for $35.48 each. As a result, the insider received 2,498,998 and left with 93,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYF now has a Market Capitalization of 14.63B. As of this moment, Synchrony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has reached a high of $40.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SYF traded 6.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 434.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 425.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.83% stake in the company. Shares short for SYF as of May 30, 2023 were 16.28M with a Short Ratio of 16.28M, compared to 13.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 5.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.91, SYF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.32 and $4.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.89. EPS for the following year is $5.3, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.02 and $3.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $4.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.19B to a low estimate of $3.99B. As of the current estimate, Synchrony Financial’s year-ago sales were $3.8B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.3B, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.17B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.81B and the low estimate is $16.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.