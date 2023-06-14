CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Stocks Hit Low of $60.49 Before Closing at $60.99

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) closed the day trading at $60.99 up 1.65% from the previous closing price of $60.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501804 shares were traded. CEIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CEIX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 14, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $7 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Rothka John sold 2,000 shares for $64.34 per share. The transaction valued at 128,680 led to the insider holds 14,245 shares of the business.

Brock James A sold 500 shares of CEIX for $39,100 on Dec 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 473,020 shares after completing the transaction at $78.20 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Brock James A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,314 shares for $78.08 each. As a result, the insider received 258,757 and left with 473,520 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEIX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.07B and an Enterprise Value of 2.11B. As of this moment, CONSOL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEIX has reached a high of $79.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CEIX traded about 670.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CEIX traded about 557.24k shares per day. A total of 34.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.06M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CEIX as of May 30, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 2.69M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.88%.

Dividends & Splits

CEIX’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.40, up from 3.25 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.89 and a low estimate of $4.51, while EPS last year was $3.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.07, with high estimates of $5.08 and low estimates of $5.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22 and $20.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.57. EPS for the following year is $20.46, with 3 analysts recommending between $23.5 and $18.39.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $590.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $591.8M to a low estimate of $588.4M. As of the current estimate, CONSOL Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $532.69M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $598.55M, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $617.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $579.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.