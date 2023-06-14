Core & Main Inc. (CNM)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

As of close of business last night, Core & Main Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.89, up 2.34% from its previous closing price of $28.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2224031 shares were traded. CNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6585.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northcoast on June 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when CD&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares for $28.21 per share. The transaction valued at 483,202,416 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

LeClair Stephen O sold 35,712 shares of CNM for $1,027,599 on Jun 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 73,692 shares after completing the transaction at $28.77 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Schneider Laura K, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $28.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,413,845 and left with 9,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.80B and an Enterprise Value of 6.56B. As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNM has reached a high of $28.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNM traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.08M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.26% stake in the company. Shares short for CNM as of May 30, 2023 were 10.42M with a Short Ratio of 10.42M, compared to 10.23M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.28% and a Short% of Float of 13.44%.

Earnings Estimates

