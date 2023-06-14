Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Stocks Hit Low of $3.2500 Before Closing at $3.31

In the latest session, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) closed at $3.31 down -1.49% from its previous closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646374 shares were traded. CRVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Grais Linda bought 10,000 shares for $2.45 per share. The transaction valued at 24,500 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Jones William Benton bought 20,000 shares of CRVS for $15,800 on Dec 20. The insider now owns 133,773 shares after completing the transaction at $0.79 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, MILLER RICHARD A MD, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,812 and bolstered with 1,490,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRVS now has a Market Capitalization of 156.47M and an Enterprise Value of 124.31M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRVS has reached a high of $4.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0167, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1355.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRVS has traded an average of 889.80K shares per day and 873.03k over the past ten days. A total of 46.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRVS as of May 30, 2023 were 973.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 147.26k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.57.