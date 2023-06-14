Crocs Inc. (CROX)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Crocs Inc.’s stock clocked out at $114.80, down -0.70% from its previous closing price of $115.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1294287 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CROX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $157.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Poole Michelle sold 8,832 shares for $111.00 per share. The transaction valued at 980,352 led to the insider holds 110,209 shares of the business.

Poole Michelle sold 10,125 shares of CROX for $1,092,456 on May 26. The President now owns 119,041 shares after completing the transaction at $107.90 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Rees Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $150.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,500,546 and left with 89,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CROX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.12B and an Enterprise Value of 9.55B. As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $151.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CROX traded 1.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of May 30, 2023 were 6.18M with a Short Ratio of 6.18M, compared to 4.83M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.96% and a Short% of Float of 13.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Crocs, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $21.58 and low estimates of $12.52.

