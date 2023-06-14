Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Records 18.0 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.0480 High

After finishing at $0.05 in the prior trading day, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) closed at $0.04, down -12.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0057 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17999382 shares were traded. CYXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0480 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0413.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYXT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 31.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 31.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Starboard Value & Opportunity sold 9,000,000 shares for $0.06 per share. The transaction valued at 571,500 led to the insider holds 880,996 shares of the business.

Starboard Value LP sold 9,000,000 shares of CYXT for $571,500 on Jun 06. The 10% Owner now owns 880,996 shares after completing the transaction at $0.06 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Smith Jeffrey C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 9,000,000 shares for $0.06 each. As a result, the insider received 571,500 and left with 19,355,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYXT now has a Market Capitalization of 8.57M and an Enterprise Value of 2.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has reached a high of $15.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2212, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1048.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 26.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 179.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CYXT as of May 30, 2023 were 8.17M with a Short Ratio of 8.17M, compared to 6.19M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 30.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $189.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.9M to a low estimate of $189.9M. As of the current estimate, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $184.1M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.8M, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $762.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $762.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $762.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $746M, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $790.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $790.3M and the low estimate is $790.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.