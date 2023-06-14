DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Stock Closes down -1.33% on Tuesday Trading

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) closed the day trading at $8.14 down -1.33% from the previous closing price of $8.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2174326 shares were traded. DRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DRH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $9 from $10.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Brugger Mark W sold 24,310 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 243,100 led to the insider holds 2,396,099 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.71B and an Enterprise Value of 2.93B. As of this moment, DiamondRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRH has reached a high of $10.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DRH traded about 2.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DRH traded about 2.37M shares per day. A total of 211.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DRH as of May 30, 2023 were 11.99M with a Short Ratio of 11.99M, compared to 11.74M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.71% and a Short% of Float of 9.28%.

Dividends & Splits

DRH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.09 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%.

Earnings Estimates

