DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Shares Rise by 0.53% to Close at $9.42

As of close of business last night, DocGo Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.42, up 0.53% from its previous closing price of $9.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582237 shares were traded. DCGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DCGO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Capone Anthony sold 5,400 shares for $9.50 per share. The transaction valued at 51,300 led to the insider holds 421,275 shares of the business.

Oberholzer Adriaan Stephanus sold 42,497 shares of DCGO for $385,448 on Jun 01. The insider now owns 1,243,413 shares after completing the transaction at $9.07 per share. On May 31, another insider, Oberholzer Adriaan Stephanus, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 22,366 shares for $9.01 each. As a result, the insider received 201,518 and left with 1,285,910 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCGO now has a Market Capitalization of 974.72M and an Enterprise Value of 875.09M. As of this moment, DocGo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 51.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCGO has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DCGO traded 593.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 521.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.28M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DCGO as of May 30, 2023 were 9.69M with a Short Ratio of 9.69M, compared to 9.86M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 10.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $120.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.11M to a low estimate of $119.7M. As of the current estimate, DocGo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.52M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.62M, an increase of 26.20% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $506.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $501.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $504.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $440.51M, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $597.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $622.01M and the low estimate is $567.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.