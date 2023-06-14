E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs EJH

After finishing at $0.14 in the prior trading day, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) closed at $0.14, up 1.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0017 from its previous closing price. On the day, 820828 shares were traded. EJH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1470 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1370.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EJH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EJH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.45M and an Enterprise Value of -50.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EJH has reached a high of $81.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3660, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0052.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.99M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EJH as of May 30, 2023 were 659.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 441.64k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.